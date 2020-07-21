UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

85-year-old Woman Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:10 AM

85-year-old woman killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An elderly age yet to be identified woman was killed in road accident near Changa Manga bus station.

Police said here on Tuesday that a 85-year-old woman was crossing the road when a speeding tractor trolley hit her. She received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Road Died Road Accident Manga Women

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

10 hours ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

10 hours ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.