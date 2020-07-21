85-year-old woman killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An elderly age yet to be identified woman was killed in road accident near Changa Manga bus station.

Police said here on Tuesday that a 85-year-old woman was crossing the road when a speeding tractor trolley hit her. She received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.