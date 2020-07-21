85-year-old Woman Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:10 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An elderly age yet to be identified woman was killed in road accident near Changa Manga bus station.
Police said here on Tuesday that a 85-year-old woman was crossing the road when a speeding tractor trolley hit her. She received serious injuries and died on the spot.
Police took the body into custody and started investigation.