850 complaints lodges in Ministry of HR regarding online women harassment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A total of 850 complaints were lodged regarding online women harassment in 2018 said an official Ministry of Human Rights here on Tuesday.

According to an official, over 60 percent women across the country have witnessed or affected from any form of abuse through internet or social media services. She also said that there was dire need to strengthen digital education with the aim of creating awareness about online safety in order to get rid from online harassment.

As many as 85 percent women said abuse was mostly hurled by seemingly fake accounts adding that 35 percent of women witnessed the most abuse on face book, she added.

She said that social media in country's landscape is dominated by males as 77 percent of males were using facebook accounts compared to 23 percent of females. She added that every second woman faces serious threats including blackmailing online harassment which have serious and long- term repercussions on mental health,it added. She also said that Ministry of Human Rights making considerable efforts to dealing with online harassment along with awareness campaigns.

She also said that arrest and prosecution for online expression and torture and sexual violence remains a pressing problem.