850 dead, 1,150 injured nationwide in rains, floods: NDMA chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, stated on Sunday that recent rains and flash floods have claimed 850 lives and left more than 1,150 people injured across the country.

Speaking to the media alongside Climate Change Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik said over 600,000 people were relocated to safer areas during the flooding, and thousands of livestock were also rescued across the country. The rescue and relief operations were carried out nationwide as part of a joint response directed by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He said the final monsoon spell is expected in the first 10 days of September, with heavy rainfall likely in eastern Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and nearby regions.

He warned that rising temperatures have accelerated the melting of glaciers in the northern regions, significantly worsening the situation.

Heavy rains over the past week have further compounded the impact.

He added that alerts have been issued for possible flooding, all rivers are under close watch, and relevant institutions are working in coordination to manage the situation.

The NDMA Chairman warned that water pressure remains critically high in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers. A major flood wave is expected to reach the Guddu and Sukkur barrages between September 4 and 5, with flows projected between 700,000 to 800,000 cusecs and possibly peaking at 1.2 to 1.3 million cusecs. Data has been shared with the Government of Sindh and relevant agencies to facilitate preparations for the potential flood situation.

NDMA Chairman emphasized the need to strengthen the national response with full preparedness for the next monsoon season. He warned that climate change is accelerating rapidly and has evolved into a global security threat, extending beyond a purely national concern.