850 Kg Dead Chicken Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Monday to have seized 850 kilogram dead chicken from Lahore Road area and discarded it.

PFA spokesman said that a PFA team intercepted a Rickshaw loaded with dead chicken and arrested an accused.

The accused confessed that meat of dead chickens was to be supplied to nearby godowns.

Later, the PFA team discarded the dead chicken, impounded the rickshaw.

The accused has been handed over to police.

