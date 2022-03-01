UrduPoint.com

850 Policemen Deployed To Provide Security To Polio Workers

As many as 850 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to polio workers during five day anti polio drive, informed a police spokesman

Anti-polio campaign is underway in Rawalpindi, while 850 police officers of Rawalpindi police have been deployed for security duty.

Rawalpindi Police is always striving for the protection of the citizens and all available resources were being utilized for the purpose, spokesman added.

Sharing details of the arrangement for the campaign the District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal said that 4,046 polio teams, 856 area In-charges, 242 medical officers were participating in the campaign.

She said that strict observance of Covid-19 health guidelines, such as the use of masks and sanitizers would be ensured. Dr Faiza said the drive was also being utilised for creating awareness about Covid-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

