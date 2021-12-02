UrduPoint.com

850 Pregnant Women Got Corona Vaccination In One Month At LGH

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:41 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Wednesday said that 850 pregnant women got themselves vaccinated at the corona vaccination counter set up at Gynecology OPD of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) during last one month.

He expressed these views while talking to women patients on the occasion of inspection of corona vaccination counter at LGH Gynecology OPD. MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti, Director Gynecology Dr Samina Tofique, Ulfat Nazir, Arifa Rehman and others were present.

The PGMI Principal said that from November 1, the unique facility was introduced for the first time in any public sector hospital where women were being vaccinated against corona separately and so far the results were encouraging.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that in view of the imminent threat of new type of corona, it had become imperative for everyone to be vaccinated and there was a need to launch a massive awareness campaign so that every citizen could protect themselves through vaccination.

He said that public health experts should come forward to further improve the strategy of prevention and protection against corona as suspension of hospital affairs due to corona had resulted in delay of treatment and surgery to the general public.

He pointed out that it was necessary to set up special vaccination counter in the Gynecology Department of all hospitals like LGH to alleviate the problems of pregnant and delivery women, adding that there was a need for doctors and other medical personnel treating corona like other diseases to be able to provide medical facilities to these women in a safe environment without any fear.

The PGMI Principal said that it was important to raise awareness among the patients and their relatives about the diseases and their "counseling" so that people could get vaccinatedfor their safety without any hesitation as experts from Federal and provincial governmentswere also working on it.

