850 teams working to restore, maintain telecom services: PTA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that over 850 teams were working round the clock to restore and maintain telecom services nationwide.

The relentless efforts of PTA and telecom operators to restore connectivity in flood-affected areas have resulted in further reduction of non-functional sites across the country, said a news release.

Moreover, optical fibre backhaul to provide nationwide connectivity has been fully restored.

PTA will continue to update the public about the restoration of leftover sites.

Non-functional sites were inaccessible due to flood water but other operational sites in the vicinity ensure that there is no communication blackout.