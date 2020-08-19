UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

850 Traffic Wardens Deputed For Muharram Duty

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

850 traffic wardens deputed for Muharram duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :-:City Traffic Police (CTP) have deputed more than 850 traffic wardens to regulate vehicular traffic in the city during the Moharram days.

CTP spokesman said on Wednesday that 173 Majalis and 6 mourning processions would be held in different parts of Faisalabad on 1st Muharramul Haraam.

He said that 52 Majalis will be held in Jaranwala division, 45 in Iqbal division, 33 in Sadr division, 29 in Madina division and 14 Majalis in Lyallpur division.

Similarly, 4 mourning processions will be taken out in Iqbal division, 1 in Madina division and 1 procession in Lyallpur division.

He said that more than 850 traffic wardens would regulate vehicular trafficin the areas of Majalis and mourning processions.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Traffic Jaranwala

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

50 minutes ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC’s ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.49 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Connecting Unit 1 of Barakah to UAE&#039;s grid a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.