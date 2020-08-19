850 traffic wardens deputed for Muharram duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :-:City Traffic Police (CTP) have deputed more than 850 traffic wardens to regulate vehicular traffic in the city during the Moharram days.

CTP spokesman said on Wednesday that 173 Majalis and 6 mourning processions would be held in different parts of Faisalabad on 1st Muharramul Haraam.

He said that 52 Majalis will be held in Jaranwala division, 45 in Iqbal division, 33 in Sadr division, 29 in Madina division and 14 Majalis in Lyallpur division.

Similarly, 4 mourning processions will be taken out in Iqbal division, 1 in Madina division and 1 procession in Lyallpur division.

He said that more than 850 traffic wardens would regulate vehicular trafficin the areas of Majalis and mourning processions.