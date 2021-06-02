UrduPoint.com
85,000 Acres Land To Be Brought Under Paddy Crop Cultivation In District

Wed 02nd June 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The agriculture department said 85,000 acres of land will be brought under paddy crop cultivation in the district.

According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday,the Prime Minister agriculture emergency programme was being ensured implemented for increasing per acre paddy yield in the district.

He said that subsidy was provided to growers on approved varieties of seed across Punjab province including Faisalabad.

He said that subsidies were provided on Super Basmati, Basmati515, PK 1121, SK 133, PK 386, Irri 9.

He said that steps were taken for an experimental plot of paddy in the district.

The spokesperson appealed to the growers to cultivate only approved varieties of paddy crop otherwise their time and money will be wasted.The farmer can also seek guidance on helpline number0 0800-17000 free of cost.

