85,000 flour bags being supplied in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :District food Controller Waqar Yousuf Sunday said that 85,000 flour bags of 10-kilogram (kg) weight were being supplied to 1,000 grocery stores in Faisalabad on daily basis.

He said that the government had fixed Rs 490 for 10-kg bag rate, and Rs 980 for 20-kg bag. The officers were regularly visiting the markets and ensuring availability of flour bags on fixed prices.