850,000 People To Get Free Flour Bags Under Relief Package: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir on Monday said that as per directives of the provincial government free flour bags would be provided to 850,000 people in the district under the Special Ramzan Package

During his visit to different flour distribution points here, the deputy commissioner said that supply of flour has been made double at distribution points in order to prevent public gathering and any mishap. He said that officers concerned have been directed to ensure maximum facilities at distribution points for citizens.

The DC added that extra scanning counters and tents have been set up at each point while special counters have also been established for special persons.

He said that officers of all departments and civil defense officials would also perform duties at the points.

He said that public gathering was increased the points due to some technical issues in online system of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and urged people to keep patience as the facility would be given to everyone as per the policy.

Omer Jehangir maintained that more flour distribution points would be set up in the district for public facilitation and to prevent gathering.

