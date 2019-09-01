UrduPoint.com
851 Accidents Occur Due To Unmanned Level Crossings

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Over the last 16 years, as many as 851 minor and major accidents have occurred due to collision of different vehicles at unmanned level crossings on Pakistan Railways network across the country.

"Out of the total, around 31 accidents took place in 2003, 40 in 2004, 49 in 2005, 42 in 2006, 71 in 2007, 49 in 2008, 60 in 2009, 76 in 2010, 59 in 2011, 64 in 2012, 71 in 2013, 49 in 2014, 65 in 2015, 74 in 2016, 22 in 2017 and 29 in 2018," an official in the ministry of Railways told APP.

He said overall around 2,220 accidents were reported on Pakistan Railways network across the country due to different reasons during 2003 to 2018.

The causes of these accidents included collision of passenger trains, collision of passengers train with goods train, collision of goods train, derailment of passenger and good trains, derailment of M/G trains, collision at manned and unmanned level crossings, fire in trains and averted collision.

Giving details of the derailments and accidents, he said out of 2,220, as many as 112 accidents occurred in 2003, 123 in 2004, 147 in 2005, 167 in 2006, 187 in 2007, 133 in 2008, 158 in 2009, 166 in 2010, 125 in 2011, 96 in 2012,117 in 2013, 121 in 2014, 175 in 2015, 153 in 2016, 109 in 2017 and 131 in 2018.

He said major accidents occurred despite strict measures taken by the department to control such sad occurrences including conducting regular refresher courses at Pakistan Railways academy.

The official said under the courses, special attention was given to training of locomotive crews, guards, station masters and other staff related with train operations.

He said moreover, inspections of all unmanned or manned level crossing was being carried out by officials concerned in accordance with relevant rules and regulations.

Instructions had also been issued to all operating divisions for introducing LED-based lights in tail wagons. All kerosene oil-based signals were also being converted to LEDs on main lines, he added.

