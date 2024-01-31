Open Menu

851 Candidates To Contest Polls From Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM

851 candidates to contest polls from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) As many as 851 candidates would contest General Election-2024 from 31 seats in Faisalabad, which is the third major metropolis of the country.

According to a spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), there are 10 National Assembly and 21 provincial assembly seats in the district.

He said that 277 candidates are in the run for the National Assembly seats, whereas 574 candidates would contest election in provincial assembly seats. He said that in National Assembly Constituencies, maximum candidates were contesting from NA-103 where 45 candidates are in the run, while the minimum number of candidates was recorded in NA-100 where 15 candidates would contest the election.

Similarly, in provincial assembly constituencies, maximum 41 candidates would contest from PP-114 while minimum number of candidates i.e. 13 would contest from PP-108, he added.

