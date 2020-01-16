851 criminals caught in two weeks in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 851 criminals including proclaimed offenders,drug peddlers, outlaws and gamblers during the current month.

According to police here on Thursday,the teams conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 163 proclaimed offenders.

Police registered 348 cases of drug peddling and arrested 376 drug pushers and seized 203 kgs charas,three kgs heroin,two kgs opium,two kgs bhang and over 7000 litres liquor from their possession.

Police registered 131 cases and arrested same number of outlaws and recovered weapons including six pistols,six guns,eight rifles,five kalashnikovs,three carbines,three repeater guns and several bullets/cartridges.

The tesms arrested 181 gamblers and registered 148 cases,besides recovering over 700000 stake money from them.

The district police during campaign against kite making/flying arrested 163 persons,registered 158 cases against them and recovered about 150,000 kites.

More Stories From Pakistan

