851 metric ton wheat confiscated over smuggling in Multan

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Director food Akraam Ahmed said that the department have confiscated 851 metric ton wheat over smuggling during action against wheat smugglers across the division.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Akraam Ahmed said that Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq has directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive crack down against smuggling of wheat.

He said that 31 vehicles involved in smuggling of wheat have been impounded so far while 851 metric ton wheat have also been confiscated across the region.

He said that wheat procurement target of 734,575 metric ton has been set for the division out of which 458,495 metric tone wheat have been procured so far through 48 wheat procurement centres.

He said that the department has distributed 601,027 metric ton gunny bags across the division.

Deputy Director Food further added that the department have got registered FIRs against 36 wheat stockers.

He said that wheat procurement target would also be achieved.