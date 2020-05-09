UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

851 Metric Ton Wheat Confiscated Over Smuggling In Multan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:55 PM

851 metric ton wheat confiscated over smuggling in Multan

Deputy Director Food Akraam Ahmed said that the department have confiscated 851 metric ton wheat over smuggling during action against wheat smugglers across the division

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Director food Akraam Ahmed said that the department have confiscated 851 metric ton wheat over smuggling during action against wheat smugglers across the division.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Akraam Ahmed said that Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq has directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive crack down against smuggling of wheat.

He said that 31 vehicles involved in smuggling of wheat have been impounded so far while 851 metric ton wheat have also been confiscated across the region.

He said that wheat procurement target of 734,575 metric ton has been set for the division out of which 458,495 metric tone wheat have been procured so far through 48 wheat procurement centres.

He said that the department has distributed 601,027 metric ton gunny bags across the division.

Deputy Director Food further added that the department have got registered FIRs against 36 wheat stockers.

He said that wheat procurement target would also be achieved.

Related Topics

Multan Vehicles Wheat

Recent Stories

Emirates operates special flights to repatriate Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Five hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

3 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of d ..

2 minutes ago

Pence spokeswoman tests positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago

Nephew kills uncle on domestic dispute in Multan

3 minutes ago

Tobacco export increases over 60pc, reaches US $ 2 ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.