851,000 Kids To Be Administered Anti-polio Doses In Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 851,000 kids will be administered anti-polio doses in district Muzaffargarh during five-day special campaign, commencing from August 22.

According to the health department, "A total of 3134 teams will pay door to door visits to manage vaccination against the crippling disease.

"Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar in a ceremony, urged parents to vaccinate their kids up to five year old against polio. He also directed the teams to ensure their access to maximum kids. He however warned that strict action would also be initiated against the teams found involved in managing fake entries.

The ceremony was also attended by CEO Health Dr Muhammad Fayyaz.

