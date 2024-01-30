Open Menu

852 Power Pilferers Arrested During Last 5 Months, Rs 68 Million Recovered

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Official teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) accompanying police have arrested 852 power pilferers during last five months and recovered Rs 68.59 million out of a total Rs 81 million fine imposed on exactly 1601 power pilferers in Mepco Muzaffargarh circle.

Operation against power pilferers and defaulters was continuing under the supervision of chief engineer planning and engineering and superintending engineer Muzaffargarh circle, Mepco spokesman said on Tuesday.

Mepco teams detected 1601 consumers involved in stealing power during operation from Sep 7, 2023 to Jan 29, 2024 and overall a sum of Rs 81.

366 million fine was imposed on them and a sum of over Rs 68.59 million stood recovered. They included 1530 domestic consumers, 57 commercial consumers, eight (8) Tube Well consumers and six (6) industrial consumers. Mepco officials have sent applications to police for registration of cases against all the 1601 power pilferers and cases against 1560 power pilferers have been registered.

