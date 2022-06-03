UrduPoint.com

85,313 Subsidized Wheat Flour Bags Being Supplied Daily In Open Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:59 PM

As many as 85,313 subsidized wheat flour bags of 10kg were being supplied at 950 stores on a daily basis in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 85,313 subsidized wheat flour bags of 10kg were being supplied at 950 stores on a daily basis in the district.

District food Controller Waqar Yousuf said here Friday that the sales record of the flour bags was also being maintained.

He said that on the orders of CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, 10kg wheat flour bag was available at the rate of Rs 490 and 20 kg at Rs 980 per bag.

He said that surprise inspection is also being conducted at the stores to check the sale of flour at government rates.

