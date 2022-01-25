UrduPoint.com

854 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Published January 25, 2022

854 new corona cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 854 more new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, Health Department said here on Tuesday.

With 854 new cases, the total number of the active cases climbed to 4514.

Three more persons have also died of the virus during the period, reaching the toll from the disease in the province to 5980.

During the same period 184 patients have also recovered from the disease. A total of 10013 tests were conducted, out of which 854 have proved positive for Coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

