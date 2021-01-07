854 police officials dismissed under internal accountability

As many as 10,747 police officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have been awarded different kinds of punishment and 854 were dismissed/removed from services under internal accountability during calendar year 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 10,747 police officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have been awarded different kinds of punishment and 854 were dismissed/removed from services under internal accountability during Calendar year 2020.

This was told during a video-link conference held here Thursday at Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair.

DIG special Branch, DIG Kohat, DPO Karak and AIG Establishment attended the conference while CCPO Peshawar all rest of RPOs of the province participated from their respective regions in the conference.

The conference thoroughly reviewed internal accountability mechanism in police and found KP police internal accountability more tough and effective from the rest of the institutions.

The meeting was told that the punishment given to the police officials under this system has no parallel. It was also transpired that along with internal accountability of KP police public complaints against police are being received through different modes of communication established for this purpose and due to automatic data base system and automatic registration not a single complaint can go unheeded.

It was also noted on the occasion that check and balance against the police has become more effective with the establishment of SP complaint offices in every district.