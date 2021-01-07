UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

854 Police Officials Dismissed Under Internal Accountability

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:43 PM

854 police officials dismissed under internal accountability

As many as 10,747 police officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have been awarded different kinds of punishment and 854 were dismissed/removed from services under internal accountability during calendar year 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 10,747 police officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have been awarded different kinds of punishment and 854 were dismissed/removed from services under internal accountability during Calendar year 2020.

This was told during a video-link conference held here Thursday at Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair.

DIG special Branch, DIG Kohat, DPO Karak and AIG Establishment attended the conference while CCPO Peshawar all rest of RPOs of the province participated from their respective regions in the conference.

The conference thoroughly reviewed internal accountability mechanism in police and found KP police internal accountability more tough and effective from the rest of the institutions.

The meeting was told that the punishment given to the police officials under this system has no parallel. It was also transpired that along with internal accountability of KP police public complaints against police are being received through different modes of communication established for this purpose and due to automatic data base system and automatic registration not a single complaint can go unheeded.

It was also noted on the occasion that check and balance against the police has become more effective with the establishment of SP complaint offices in every district.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kohat Karak 2020 All From

Recent Stories

German Firms Bayer, CureVac Strike COVID-19 Vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of fire incident in fa ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal elected PPP chairman

3 minutes ago

Beijing records coldest morning in over 50 years

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

1 hour ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.