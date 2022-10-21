8540 motorists fined for violating no-parking zones

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has challan 8540 motorists for violation of no-parking zones during the last month in the city.

On the directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, the City Traffic Police under the supervision of SP Headquarters, Raheem Hussain carried out an operation against the parking of motorcars and motorcycles in no-parking zones, said a press release issued here on Friday.

During the operation, hundreds of vehicles were lifted through fork-lifters and impounded in the traffic police terminal while the owners of hundreds of vehicles were fined on the spot.

Fine amounting to thousands of rupees imposed on violators has been deposited in the provincial exchequer. Out of the total 8540 vehicles, 1120 were motorcyclists.

SP Traffic Headquarters, Raheem Hussain has urged people to avoid parking vehicles in no-parking zones, saying such acts cause a traffic jams and create problems for the general public.

He said that crowded roads besides causing wastage of precious time of people also create hurdles in shifting patients to hospitals. He urged people to follow traffic rules and avoid parking vehicles in no-parking zones.