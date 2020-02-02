855,131 children to be administered anti-polio drops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :A five-day polio drive would commence in the entire district on February 17.

During the campaign 1309 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 855,131 children less than five years in all tehsils and union councils of the district, said Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain here Sunday.

The Incharge told APP that 1309 polio teams,236 zonal supervisors, 627 area in-charges and allied and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps have been taken by the health department to make the campaign a success.

"37 transit centers have also been set up to administer the drops," he added.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success. Hussain urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved."he said.