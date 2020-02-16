855,131 children to be administered anti-polio drops

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :A five-day polio drive will commence in the entire district from February 17.

During the campaign 2631 polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to 855,131 children less than five years in all tehsils and union councils of the district, Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said here on Sunday.

He told APP that 2631 polio teams,236 zonal supervisors, 627 area in-charges and allied and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps had been taken by the health department to make the campaign a success.

"37 transit centers have also been set up to administer the drops," he added.

He said sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone would be left unturned to make the campaign a success.

Hussain urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for eliminating the crippling disease from the society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target can be achieved."he said.