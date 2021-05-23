UrduPoint.com
85.6 Percent Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Multan Division

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 5,46,712 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which was 85.6 percent.

The 5,91,542 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 92.6 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

Facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) were also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1,71,280 metric ton gunny bags which is 92.

8 percent of the total target while procured 1,61,364 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 89,466 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 93.4 percent ratio and 86,957 metric ton wheat procured, 1,00,104 metric ton gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 78.1 percent of the total target and 90,503 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 2,30,691 metric ton gunny bags distribution with100.3 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 2,07,889 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target.

