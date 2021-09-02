UrduPoint.com

85,677 Children To Be Immunized Against Polio In SW: Health Deptt

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:59 PM

85,677 children to be immunized against polio in SW: Health Deptt

The five-day anti-polio vaccination drive was in full swing in South Waziristan merged district under strict security measures wherein 85,677 children under the age of five would be given anti-polio drops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio vaccination drive was in full swing in South Waziristan merged district under strict security measures wherein 85,677 children under the age of five would be given anti-polio drops.

An official of the provincial health department said here Thursday that the campaign started in the merged district on August 30 under the national immunization campaign, adding that 655 mobile teams and 174 area incharge were administering anti polio drops to the target population, especially the refusal cases.

He said that strict security was provided to the vaccination teams so that no child should be left with vaccination against the crippling disease.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Polio Mobile August

Recent Stories

Second Plane With Technical Experts From Qatar Arr ..

Second Plane With Technical Experts From Qatar Arrives in Kabul - Reports

21 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to housing min ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to housing ministry

23 seconds ago
 National Assembly body constitutes body to work fo ..

National Assembly body constitutes body to work for evolving consensus on PMDA

27 seconds ago
 Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' infl ..

Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' influx from Afghanistan witnessed: ..

6 minutes ago
 Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

6 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed at exam premises

Section 144 imposed at exam premises

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.