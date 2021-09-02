85,677 children to be immunized against polio in SW: Health Deptt

The five-day anti-polio vaccination drive was in full swing in South Waziristan merged district under strict security measures wherein 85,677 children under the age of five would be given anti-polio drops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio vaccination drive was in full swing in South Waziristan merged district under strict security measures wherein 85,677 children under the age of five would be given anti-polio drops.

An official of the provincial health department said here Thursday that the campaign started in the merged district on August 30 under the national immunization campaign, adding that 655 mobile teams and 174 area incharge were administering anti polio drops to the target population, especially the refusal cases.

He said that strict security was provided to the vaccination teams so that no child should be left with vaccination against the crippling disease.