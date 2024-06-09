Open Menu

8576 Raids Conducted On Drug Dealers' Hideouts

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM

8576 raids conducted on drug dealers' hideouts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Police teams conducted 8,576 raids on drug dealers' hideouts across the province in the past month as part of the "Drug-Free Punjab" campaign.

Police teams registered 3,860 cases against the suspects involved in the illicit trade and arrested 3,953 accused and seized from suspects over 1,982 kilograms of charas, 44 kilograms of heroin, 18 kilograms of Ice (crystal meth), and 46,578 litres of liquor. Additionally, police teams admitted 76 individuals addicted to drugs into rehabilitation centres.

Punjab Police spokesman said this year, police teams conducted 48,795 raids across the province in the anti-drug crackdown. Police team registered 25,238 cases against drug dealers and arrested 25,349 accused and seized from these operations over 14,221 kilograms of charas, over 131 kilograms of highly dangerous drug Ice, 2,498 kilograms of heroin, and 337,059 litres of liquor.

Police teams also admitted 611 drug addicts to rehabilitation centres across the province.

The IGP ordered to accelerate the intelligence-based operations to eradicate drugs throughout the province. He emphasised that smugglers, dealers, and suppliers involved in the supply chain should be brought to justice and given strict punishments. He stressed the importance of conducting joint operations with ANF and other institutions, and ordered for prioritising action against all types of drugs, including modern drugs and toxic liquor.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs All From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India set 120-run target f ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India set 120-run target for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

14 hours ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

23 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

23 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

23 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

23 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

23 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan