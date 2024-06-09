8576 Raids Conducted On Drug Dealers' Hideouts
June 09, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Police teams conducted 8,576 raids on drug dealers' hideouts across the province in the past month as part of the "Drug-Free Punjab" campaign.
Police teams registered 3,860 cases against the suspects involved in the illicit trade and arrested 3,953 accused and seized from suspects over 1,982 kilograms of charas, 44 kilograms of heroin, 18 kilograms of Ice (crystal meth), and 46,578 litres of liquor. Additionally, police teams admitted 76 individuals addicted to drugs into rehabilitation centres.
Punjab Police spokesman said this year, police teams conducted 48,795 raids across the province in the anti-drug crackdown. Police team registered 25,238 cases against drug dealers and arrested 25,349 accused and seized from these operations over 14,221 kilograms of charas, over 131 kilograms of highly dangerous drug Ice, 2,498 kilograms of heroin, and 337,059 litres of liquor.
Police teams also admitted 611 drug addicts to rehabilitation centres across the province.
The IGP ordered to accelerate the intelligence-based operations to eradicate drugs throughout the province. He emphasised that smugglers, dealers, and suppliers involved in the supply chain should be brought to justice and given strict punishments. He stressed the importance of conducting joint operations with ANF and other institutions, and ordered for prioritising action against all types of drugs, including modern drugs and toxic liquor.
