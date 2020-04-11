UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

859-members Police Force Deployed At Ehsaas Cash Disbursement Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:29 PM

859-members police force deployed at Ehsaas cash disbursement centers

On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Saturday all District Police Officers (DPO) of the region have deployed 859 police force at Ehsaas cash disbursement centers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Saturday all District Police Officers (DPO) of the region have deployed 859 police force at Ehsaas cash disbursement centers.

In his message RPO Hazara said that the security of Ehsaas cash disbursement centers is our priority and we would utilize all of our resources for this purpose, he also directed DPOs to make sure the people to people distance during cash distribution at centers which is the only way to protect them from COVID-19.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman strictly ordered to provide face masks and hand gloves to all police force which is performing duty at the cash centers to protect them from COVID-19.

All police officials were also directed to provide security, guide and aware people at cash disbursement centers under Ehsaas emergency cash program about the threat of COVID-19 and also maintain distance between the beneficiaries during the disbursement of cash.

RPO further directed the DPOs to provide hand sanitizers, hand wash stations and clean drinking water at all centers, install CCTV cameras with the cooperation of district administrations to avoid any untoward situation and improve the security of the cash centers.

District Haripur deployed 150 police force including lady police constables, Abbottabad 94, Manshera 262, Battagram 60, Torghar 51, Lower Kohistan 28, Kolai Palis 24 and Upper Kohistan 190 male and a female police constable were deputed.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Water Guide Male Haripur Kohistan All From

Recent Stories

3 developers of illegal housing colony booked in F ..

2 minutes ago

RPO visits city to review implementation on sectio ..

2 minutes ago

Corona-virus jeopardizing Kashmiris' long-awaited ..

2 minutes ago

Kosovo's travelling barber keeps hair trimmed in v ..

1 second ago

Two swindlers arrested in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Israel Climbs by 41 ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.