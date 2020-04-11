859-members police force deployed at Ehsaas cash disbursement centers

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Saturday all District Police Officers (DPO) of the region have deployed 859 police force at Ehsaas cash disbursement centers.

In his message RPO Hazara said that the security of Ehsaas cash disbursement centers is our priority and we would utilize all of our resources for this purpose, he also directed DPOs to make sure the people to people distance during cash distribution at centers which is the only way to protect them from COVID-19.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman strictly ordered to provide face masks and hand gloves to all police force which is performing duty at the cash centers to protect them from COVID-19.

All police officials were also directed to provide security, guide and aware people at cash disbursement centers under Ehsaas emergency cash program about the threat of COVID-19 and also maintain distance between the beneficiaries during the disbursement of cash.

RPO further directed the DPOs to provide hand sanitizers, hand wash stations and clean drinking water at all centers, install CCTV cameras with the cooperation of district administrations to avoid any untoward situation and improve the security of the cash centers.

District Haripur deployed 150 police force including lady police constables, Abbottabad 94, Manshera 262, Battagram 60, Torghar 51, Lower Kohistan 28, Kolai Palis 24 and Upper Kohistan 190 male and a female police constable were deputed.