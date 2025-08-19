Open Menu

85pc Accused Arrested In ICT Rape Cases; Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday informed the Senate that over 85 percent of nominated accused in rape cases registered in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) since 2021, had been arrested.

During Question Hour, he said that ICT Police had ensured arrests in the majority of nominated cases. “Convictions are determined by courts, not the executive. Police and prosecution fulfill their role up to trial stage, but sentencing is for the judiciary,” he explained, adding that a dedicated helpline and joint investigation committees were in place to respond swiftly to sexual violence cases.Senator Dinesh Kumar pointed out that low conviction rates raised questions about the quality of police investigation.

“If investigations are weak, how can courts deliver justice? Accountability must begin with investigators,” he said.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also intervened, acknowledging the concerns and noting that comprehensive legal reforms were already under discussion.

“The issue of low conviction rates was debated yesterday as well during Senator Sherry Rehman’s motion. I have already referred this matter to the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice, which includes some of the most experienced legal minds in Parliament. The committee will examine the flaws and propose systemic improvements. This matter will be resolved,” he assured the House.

