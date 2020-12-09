UrduPoint.com
85pc Work On 40.8MW Koto HPP With Expected Economic Benefits Of Rs2b Completed

Wed 09th December 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed 85 percent work on 40.8 megawatt Koto hydropower project (HPP) having an expected annual economic benefit of Rs 2 billion launched to fulfill the growing energy needs of domestic, agriculture and industrial consumers.

The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) spokesman told APP on Wednesday that about 85 work on Koto HP in Lower district has been completed and the remaining work would likely to be completed by end of next year.

He said COVID-19 and snowfalls have slightly affected pace of work on the project and efforts would be made to complete it by December next year. Upon completion, the provincial government was expected to earn Rs 2 billion revenue for the national kitty, he said.

He said Jabbori hydropower project in Manshera district had been entered in the last stage of completion as 95 percent work on it had been completed and the remaining five percent would be completed soon.

The project on completion will generate about 71 GW electricity per annum. Likewise, 88 percent work on Karora HPP Shangala had been completed and the remaining work would be completed soon. The project would likely to generate 72GW electricity per year.

Regarding Mataltan Power Project, he said work on 47 percent work had been completed and the project upon completion would generate 84 MW electricity for domestic, agriculture and industrial consumers.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved 157 MW Madain, 87 MW Gabral Hydropower projects which would be executed under the KP hydropower and renewable energy programme (KPHREP).

Likewise, work on 300 MW hydro power project in Mansehra would be started next year. The newly established KP transmission and grid system company had been registered with Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) aimed at having a separate and independent transmission and grid infrastructure.

The spokesman said Chief Executive Officer PEDO Qazi Muhammad Naeem had also visited the under construction 69 megawatt Lawi hydropower project at Chitral and directed expediting work to complete it within stipulated time.

He said 307 mini macro hydropower projects (MMHPPs) have been completed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and work on the remaining were expedited and would be completed within stipulated time.

These 307 MMHPPs were completed with help of reputed NGOs in 11 districts of KP mostly in Hazara and Malakand division, having a total electricity production capacity of 25,000 Kilowatt.

In Swat region, out of 105 total projects, 101 were completed besides 41 in Dir region out of 53, 52 in Chitral region out of 55 projects while 113 projects completed in Abbotabad region.

Out of 350 target as announced by PTI Chairman at Swat in 2014, the spokesman said 332 were declared feasible by technical experts and work on those projects mostly situated in mountainous areas continued vigorously in the face of challenges like Covid 19, snowfall and above all litigation issues.

Despite such odds, he said completion of 307 dams spoke high volume of the KP government's sincerity and strong commitment to meet the province's energy's needs within limited resources and expressed the hope that remaining projects would be completed by November 2021.

The spokesman said since the current electricity transmission system had mostly gone outdated which developed frequent faults; work had been started on improving the system to provide smooth power supply to consumers. These projects on completion would have a positive impact on rural communities besides discouraging deforestation especially in the winter season.

