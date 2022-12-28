UrduPoint.com

85 power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)  have caught 85 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,19,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 2.4 million million fine was imposed on power pilferers while three cases also got registered over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

