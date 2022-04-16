UrduPoint.com

85th Anniversary Of Hindko Sufi Poet Ahmed Ali Sai Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 03:29 PM

85th anniversary of Hindko Sufi poet Ahmed Ali Sai observed

A condolence reference was organized by Gandhara Hindko Board Peshawar and Gandhara Hindko Academy in connection with the 85th anniversary of the great Hindko language Sufi poet Ahmad Ali Sai in the committee room of Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Awan of Gandhara Hindko Academy

A condolence reference was organized by Gandhara Hindko board Peshawar and Gandhara Hindko academy in connection with the 85th anniversary of the great Hindko language Sufi poet Ahmad Ali Sai in the committee room of Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Awan of Gandhara Hindko Academy.

The condolence reference was largely attended by staff members of Gandhara Hindko Academy including Naseem Mohi-ud-Din, Ali Owais Khayal, Mohammad Noman Qayyum, Muslim Javed, Mohammad Atiq, Zeeshan Gharnavi, Bilal Ahmed, Mohammad Aqil, Mudassar Zeb, Zia-ul-Islam.

The participants paid rich tribute to late Hindko Language Sufi poet Ahmad Ali Sai and prayed for departed souls.

It has been the tradition of the Gandhara Hindko Board that it celebrates the days and anniversaries of its forefathers and dignitaries with great care and this condolence meeting was also a link in the same chain.

While in view of the requirements of modern times, Ahmed Ali Sai's character and ride app "Ganjin Sai" has also been inaugurated soon after the condolence reference. The participants paid tribute to late Ahmad Ali Sai for his meritorious services he rendered for the promotion of Hindko Language.

