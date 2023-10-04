85th meeting of Advance Studies Board of IUB held

The 85th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Wednesday was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The 85th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Wednesday was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.

Director of Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha presented a report on the implementation of the decisions made in the last meeting.

Proposals were discussed for implementing the Higher education Commission's Graduate Education Policy 2023 at the post-graduate level, for which a five-member committee was constituted.

On this occasion, the research topics and examiners in various PhD theses in departments were approved. Also, the matters of amendments in the titles of PhD theses and the appointment of assistant examiners were also considered. Cancellation of registration of PhD scholars in various departments was also approved.