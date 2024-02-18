Open Menu

86 Acre State Land Reclaimed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, 86 acres of state land worth about Rs 560 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants.

According to official sources, the Ombudsman office had received several complaints about the illegal occupation on state land. The Ombudsman issued directions to authorities concerned for reclaiming the land.

