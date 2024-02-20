86 Acres Of State Land Reclaimed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 06:47 PM
On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, authorities concerned retrieved 86 acres of state land
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, authorities concerned retrieved 86 acres of state land.
Various petitioners from all over the province were filed in the office of the ombudsman regarding the occupation of government land, requested that the land be retrieved from land mafias.
Punjab Ombudsman Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan issued instructions to relevant provincial officers. As a result, a total of 86 acres of government land worth Rs565 million was retrieved. The petitioners thanked the ombudsman for this timely action.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote
DG AARI inaugurates early cotton cultivation
Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan To attend Celebrity Cricket League's (CCL) Openi ..
Neil Hawkjns for tearing down stereotypes thru sports
World Day of Social Justice observed
Germany's Andreas Brehme, 1990 World Cup winning goal scorer dies
Qadir Khan, Faaz Ullah shine in Inter-district cricket tourney
Proud moment to welcome and promote Pakistani products in UAE. Faisal Niaz Tirmi ..
PFA introduces ‘milk traceability system’ in 10 tehsils of Punjab
99 Dolphin Jawans rewarded
Gattuso out as Marseille coach after five months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Day of Social Justice observed4 minutes ago
-
PFA introduces ‘milk traceability system’ in 10 tehsils of Punjab5 minutes ago
-
99 Dolphin Jawans rewarded3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest dacoits, return looted valuables worth Rs 10m to complainants3 minutes ago
-
Three illegal colonies sealed51 minutes ago
-
FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture51 minutes ago
-
11 kite sellers arrested57 minutes ago
-
PU to host largest book fair on March 757 minutes ago
-
Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU57 minutes ago
-
2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes at IUB57 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-year sentence in murder case57 minutes ago
-
Man gets nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case57 minutes ago