86 acres of state land reclaimed

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, authorities concerned retrieved 86 acres of state land.

Various petitioners from all over the province were filed in the office of the ombudsman regarding the occupation of government land, requested that the land be retrieved from land mafias.

Punjab Ombudsman Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan issued instructions to relevant provincial officers. As a result, a total of 86 acres of government land worth Rs565 million was retrieved. The petitioners thanked the ombudsman for this timely action.