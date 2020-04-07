UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

86 Arrested For Profiteering, Violation Of Lockdown In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

86 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdown in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar has arrested 86 persons for profiteering and violation of the lockdown announced by the provincial government as precautionary measure to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, said a press release issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 86 persons for profiteering and violation of the lockdown announced by the provincial government as precautionary measure to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The arrested persons including fruit & vegetable sellers, butchers, milkmen and grocers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Sara Rehman along with under-training (UT) AC, Zainab Ahmad checked various shops on Circular Road while AC (Saddar) Islahuddin carried out checking on G.

T. Road areas.

The Assistant Commissioner of Shah Alam, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mathani, Rizwana Dar carried out on Charsadda Road and Pishtakhara localities while all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also conducted raids in their respective areas of jurisdiction and arrested 86 persons for profiteering, lacking of official price list, selling under-weight roti and violation of the lockdown.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Shah Alam Price Charsadda Saddar All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Netherlands' COVID-19 Cases Up by 777 to 19,580, D ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to get 2nd cache of assistance from Japan ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt to enhance corona diagnostic facility by 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Capital police distributes ration among destitute ..

2 minutes ago

Police released COVID-19 public awareness song: In ..

10 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi distributes ration among poor

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.