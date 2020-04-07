86 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdown in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar has arrested 86 persons for profiteering and violation of the lockdown announced by the provincial government as precautionary measure to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, said a press release issued here Tuesday

The arrested persons including fruit & vegetable sellers, butchers, milkmen and grocers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Sara Rehman along with under-training (UT) AC, Zainab Ahmad checked various shops on Circular Road while AC (Saddar) Islahuddin carried out checking on G.

T. Road areas.

The Assistant Commissioner of Shah Alam, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mathani, Rizwana Dar carried out on Charsadda Road and Pishtakhara localities while all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also conducted raids in their respective areas of jurisdiction and arrested 86 persons for profiteering, lacking of official price list, selling under-weight roti and violation of the lockdown.