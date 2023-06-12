86 ASIs promoted as sub-inspector

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Eighty-six assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were promoted as the sub-inspectors (SIs) at a meeting of the Promotion Board, here on Monday.

The meeting was presided over by Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui at RPO office, in which district police officers (DPOs) of four districts participated.

Names of more than 1,200 police ASIs were considered in the promotion board meeting, and selected ASIs were promoted as per the criteria and the rules.

The RPO Sargodha said according to the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the manner in which the longest and most complex problem of Punjab Police had been solved was unprecedented in history.

Now the number of investigating officers at the police stations had been increased significantly, which would directly benefit people and also speed up and improve the investigation into cases by removing the biggest hurdle, he said.

He congratulated all the promoted sub-inspectors.