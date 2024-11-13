86 case filed , 13 arrested in smog crackdown during last 24 hours

Following the directive of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police continued its zero-tolerance actions across the province, including Lahore, to prevent smog and protect the environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Following the directive of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police continued its zero-tolerance actions across the province, including Lahore, to prevent smog and protect the environment.

As part of this ongoing crackdown, the police registered 86 cases and arrested 13 individuals in various districts over the last 24 hours. Additionally, 485 people were fined over 900,000 rupees, and 36 individuals received warnings.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 45 violations for burning crop residue, 387 for excessive smoke-emitting vehicles, three for industrial violations, 31 for brick kilns, and six other violations were reported.

This year’s smog prevention crackdown led to 2,308 arrests and 2,891 registered cases, with cumulative fines exceeding 57.

3 million rupees imposed on 24,889 individuals. Warnings were issued to 1,443 people.

Violations included 1,663 cases of crop residue burning, 21,641 of smoke-emitting vehicles, 334 industrial breaches, 1,152 brick kilns, and 311 violations at other sites. In the past 24 hours alone, challans were issued to 8,177 vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 761 vehicles were seized, and fitness certificates of two vehicles were suspended. So far this year, 764,218 vehicles have received challans for excessive emissions, with 160,401 vehicles impounded and 10,026 fitness certificates suspended.

The IG Punjab instructed an intensified crackdown for smog prevention across highways, industrial areas, and agricultural zones, emphasizing immediate, strict action against those violating smog SOPs with zero tolerance.