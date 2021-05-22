86 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted in city hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Around 202,024 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 23,794 cases were tested positive who were provided with the required treatment while results of 178,230 were declared negative.

According to the daily situation report issued by District Health Authority on Saturday, 90 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted to different hospitals of the district at present including 12 in Holy Family Hospital,15 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,36 in Institute of Urology, 22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital.3 in Bilal Hospital and one each in Akthar Memorial Trust and Hearts international hospital.

The report explained that 3 patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,27 on oxygen and 60 in stable condition while one lost his life to this disease during the last 24 hours.

"86 more confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 20 belonged to Rawal Town,21 Potohar town,24 Rawalpindi Cantt,12 Taxila,3 Gujjar khan,3 Murree,2 Islamabad and one from AJK", the report updated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt®Bilal Hashim said that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects have been found. Bilal advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.