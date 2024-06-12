86 copy cases reported in HSC Part-I exam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The monitoring and vigilant teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Wednesday visited different exam centres in Hyderabad, Jamshoro,Tando Allahyar, Thatta and caught 86 students red handed on cheating in the English paper of HSC Part-I annual examinations.

According to the daily progress report shared by the Controller of Examination, out of 86 copy cases, some 21 were reported in Thatta ,11 Tando Allahyar and 47 were in Jamshoro. The cases of cheating were forwarded to relevant authorities for further action.

APP/mwq/