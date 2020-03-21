UrduPoint.com
86 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

The police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 86 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : The police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 86 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

The police also arrested 16 illicit weapon holders and recovered 9 pistols, 3 rifles, 2 klashnikovs, 2 guns and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession.

The police also arrested 17 drug traffickers and recovered 112 liters liquor and 6.490 kg hashish from their possession besides nabbing 32 gamblers and recovering stake money of Rs.13000 from their possession during the same period, he added.

