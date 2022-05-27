UrduPoint.com

86 Environmental-friendly Hybrid Buses To Join BRT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

86 environmental-friendly hybrid buses to join BRT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :To join the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fleet in Peshawar, 86 newly manufactured environmental-friendly hybrid buses were ready to leave for Pakistan, said Spokesman for Trans Peshawar, Sadaf Kamil on Friday.

These buses would soon leave for the sea port to reach Pakistan from the Chinese Manufacturing Plant, she said, adding it was expected that very soon these buses would join BRT fleet in Peshawar.

After induction of these new buses the number of BRT buses will reach 244 in Peshawar. The joining of these new buses would help functionalize more BRT routes.

She said on ZU Peshawar service, over 250000 passengers were travelling on a daily basis adding that with an increase in the number in buses, the scale of facilities being provided by the BRT would further enhanced.

