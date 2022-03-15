86 female envoys represent Turkey across the world: Consulate General

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Consul General of Turkey in Karachi Cemal Sangu on Tuesday said that 72 female Ambassadors and 14 Consul Generals were representing Turkey across the world.

Addressing a seminar titled "breaking Barriers: Women Entrepreneurs in Pakistan and Turkey" held at Consulate General of Turkey in Karachi, he said that Turkey had thousands of success stories of women entrepreneurs. The Consul General emphasized the need for women economic empowerment.

Prof. Dr.

Aytul Ercil, a senior businesswoman and board Member of KAGIDER, Turkish Women Entrepreneurs Association shared her inspiring success story and also shared advices for young women entrepreneurs.

Dr. Aytul Ercil shared the successful growth of KAGIDER and its efforts at the socio economic development of Turkey.

Addressing on the occasion, CEO New World Concepts Yasmin Hyder said there was an urgent need for business and industry to be more gender inclusive bland create more opportunities for women SMEs.