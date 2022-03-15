UrduPoint.com

86 Female Envoys Represent Turkey Across The World: Consulate General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 08:52 PM

86 female envoys represent Turkey across the world: Consulate General

Consul General of Turkey in Karachi Cemal Sangu on Tuesday said that 72 female Ambassadors and 14 Consul Generals were representing Turkey across the world.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Consul General of Turkey in Karachi Cemal Sangu on Tuesday said that 72 female Ambassadors and 14 Consul Generals were representing Turkey across the world.

Addressing a seminar titled "breaking Barriers: Women Entrepreneurs in Pakistan and Turkey" held at Consulate General of Turkey in Karachi, he said that Turkey had thousands of success stories of women entrepreneurs. The Consul General emphasized the need for women economic empowerment.

Prof. Dr.

Aytul Ercil, a senior businesswoman and board Member of KAGIDER, Turkish Women Entrepreneurs Association shared her inspiring success story and also shared advices for young women entrepreneurs.

Dr. Aytul Ercil shared the successful growth of KAGIDER and its efforts at the socio economic development of Turkey.

Addressing on the occasion, CEO New World Concepts Yasmin Hyder said there was an urgent need for business and industry to be more gender inclusive bland create more opportunities for women SMEs.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Business Turkey Young Women Industry

Recent Stories

Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

3 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 6 kg heroin; arrests four

ANF recovers over 6 kg heroin; arrests four

3 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on 'Buddhists heritage in Pakista ..

Int'l conference on 'Buddhists heritage in Pakistan ' concludes

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University forms veterinary expe ..

Sindh Agriculture University forms veterinary experts team to deal with Lumpy Sk ..

3 minutes ago
 Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

7 minutes ago
 Buddhism conference unveils potential of religious ..

Buddhism conference unveils potential of religious tourism in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>