UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

86 Members To Attend NA Budget Session: Shibli

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

86 members to attend NA budget session: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the National Assembly had already been in session since Monday with all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

Likewise, the budget session would be held on Friday to be participated by around 86 members, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the petroleum supply would likely to be restored fully on Thursday. Stern action would be taken against those found responsible for creating artificial shortage of petrol after an inquiry, he added.

To a question, he said Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif could not become a role model for anyone.

Replying to another question, he said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had supported all the decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee regrading the coronavirus.

He said the country could not afford lockdown for a long time because it was not economically strong. Even the rich and financially strong countries were also easing lockdown in order to turn the wheels of their economies, he added.

He urged the people to fully follow the SOPs issued by the government to stem the spread of coronavirus.\932

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Petrol Shortage Chief Minister Budget Murad Ali Shah All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.