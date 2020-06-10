86 members to attend NA budget session: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the National Assembly had already been in session since Monday with all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

Likewise, the budget session would be held on Friday to be participated by around 86 members, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the petroleum supply would likely to be restored fully on Thursday. Stern action would be taken against those found responsible for creating artificial shortage of petrol after an inquiry, he added.

To a question, he said Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif could not become a role model for anyone.

Replying to another question, he said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had supported all the decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee regrading the coronavirus.

He said the country could not afford lockdown for a long time because it was not economically strong. Even the rich and financially strong countries were also easing lockdown in order to turn the wheels of their economies, he added.

He urged the people to fully follow the SOPs issued by the government to stem the spread of coronavirus.