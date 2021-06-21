UrduPoint.com
86 More Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

86 more arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday geared up crackdown on profiteers and arrested 86 more shopkeepers from across the provincial metropolis.

The arrested shopkeepers were included 24 butchers, 19 milkmen and 43 other shopkeepers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration are monitoring bazaars on daily basis and take action against profiteering, lack of official price lists, adulteration and unhygienic conditions.

In this connection, the officers of district administration carried out checking of bazaars within their areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 86 shopkeepers over profiteering.

The deputy commissioner has directed administrative officers for conducting consecutive visits to bazaars and showing no leniency with any profiteers.

More Stories From Pakistan

