UrduPoint.com

86 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

86 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 86 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,387 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,353 while 21,601 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 240 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 53 at DHQ Hospital and 2 at General Hospital. He further said that 567 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

41 minutes ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

41 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educa ..

Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH launches â€˜Women in Islamic Civilisationâ€™ ..

MBZUH launches â€˜Women in Islamic Civilisationâ€™ course

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.