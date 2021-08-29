86 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 86 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,387 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,353 while 21,601 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 240 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 53 at DHQ Hospital and 2 at General Hospital. He further said that 567 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.