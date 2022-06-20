UrduPoint.com

86 New Buses To Join BRT Fleet: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

86 new buses to join BRT fleet: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The newly manufactured 86 buses have reached the Chinese port for shipping to Pakistan to join the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fleet in Peshawar.

Spokesman Trans Peshawar Sadaf Kamil said on Monday that the new buses for the BRT were ready for loading at the port to be transported to Pakistan.

She hoped that the buses would soon join the BRT fleet in Peshawar, adding that with the induction of new buses, the total number of BRT buses would reach 244.

She further said that with the addition of new buses, more feeder routes of the BRT would become functional, which would also help in enhancing the commuting facilities for the people traveling in BRT.

The KP government had announced to buy 86 new buses for the BRT service with a cost of Rs one billion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Buy Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

16 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

46 minutes ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNH ..

Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNHCR’s efforts in support of r ..

3 hours ago
 Vehicles that cause excessive pollution will be ba ..

Vehicles that cause excessive pollution will be banned from entering Islamabad s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.