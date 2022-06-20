86 new buses to join BRT fleet: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The newly manufactured 86 buses have reached the Chinese port for shipping to Pakistan to join the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fleet in Peshawar.

Spokesman Trans Peshawar Sadaf Kamil said on Monday that the new buses for the BRT were ready for loading at the port to be transported to Pakistan.

She hoped that the buses would soon join the BRT fleet in Peshawar, adding that with the induction of new buses, the total number of BRT buses would reach 244.

She further said that with the addition of new buses, more feeder routes of the BRT would become functional, which would also help in enhancing the commuting facilities for the people traveling in BRT.

The KP government had announced to buy 86 new buses for the BRT service with a cost of Rs one billion.