86 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Eighty-six new cases of dengue fever were reported in the province on Friday, and no death was caused due to the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, a total of 18,422 cases of dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year, while 45 people died of the virus and 473 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 22 cases of dengue in Lahore, three cases were reported in Multan, 12 cases in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala, two in Faisalabad, and one each in Sahiwal and Gujrat during the last 24 hours.

All suspected cases have been kept under surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1,451 places in the province during the ongoing surveillance. The squad conducted surveillance at 414,371 indoor and 110,392 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.