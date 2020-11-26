UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

86 Outlets Of Quack Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

86 outlets of quack sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The district health authority in a crackdown against quacks sealed 86 clinics and got registered cases against 10 during the current year.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Ahmed said that health teams had also imposed fine of over Rs 3.7 million on quacks.

He appealed to people and the media to inform the health department about quacks as their Names would be kept secret.

Meanwhile, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Atta ul Monam on Thursday sealed a care lab on Kokianwala Road, fined Bashir Clinic and Ultrasound and Madina Pharmacy and issued warning toAli Maternity Home.

He also checked various medical stores, clinics and labs and took action against them.

Related Topics

Fine Road Media Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

9 minutes ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

9 minutes ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

13 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

13 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

26 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.