86 Power Pilferers Caught

6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 86 power pilferers on Saturday.

According to Mepco spokesman here on Sunday, Mepco teams conducted raids at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and causght 86 power pilferers red-handed.

The teams also detected theft of 111,000 units, spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six consumers on the charges of meters tampering, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, dead meter and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

