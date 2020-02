86 power pilferers nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) ::FESCO teams have nabbed 86 power pilferers from different areas during past 48 hours.

FESCO spokesman said here Sunday that during door-to-door checking, FESCO Task Force checked 1659 electricity connection and unearthed power theft at 48 points.

He said that 16 power pilferers were caught in Chiniot Sub-Division No.1 while 11 power thieves were nabbed in Chiniot Sub-Division No.2. Similarly, 35 power pilferers were caught in Bhowana Sub-Division whereas 7 were nabbed in Bukharian Sub-Division and 17 in Chiniot Sub-Division No.3.